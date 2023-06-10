229,384 Shares in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.89%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

