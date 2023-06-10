25,179 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OWL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,801.40%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

