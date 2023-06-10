3,115 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,115 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.