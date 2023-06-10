3,157 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,157 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

AKAM stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,206.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,206.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,922 shares of company stock worth $801,063 and sold 26,809 shares worth $2,144,518. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.