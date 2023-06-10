34,183 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EnerSys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

EnerSys Trading Down 0.3 %

ENS opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.