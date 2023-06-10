41,525 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innospec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 557.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innospec news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.75 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $99.96 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

