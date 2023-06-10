48,357 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,357 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares in the company, valued at $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.