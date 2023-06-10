4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $20.85. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 341,667 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $41,142.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,804.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $216,393 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.51.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,976.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.