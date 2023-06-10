5,756 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

TS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

