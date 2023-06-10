61,870 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 61,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brady by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brady by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brady by 10,519.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 142,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 125,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 212.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 117,667 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

