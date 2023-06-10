63,434 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $174,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

