8,725 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

