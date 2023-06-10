9,731 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

