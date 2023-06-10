ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $25.43 Average PT from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,326 shares of company stock worth $1,280,295 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.