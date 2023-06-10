Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,492 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

NYSE TSN opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $88.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

