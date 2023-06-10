Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 60,286 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,205 shares of company stock valued at $321,515 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

