Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,807,000 after acquiring an additional 278,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.6 %

Fastenal stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

