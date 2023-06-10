Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,307 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $174.58 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.27.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

