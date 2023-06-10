Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 311,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $155.79 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.89 and a 200-day moving average of $169.42.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

