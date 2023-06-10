Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,716,000 after buying an additional 58,411 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $746.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $775.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $811.00 to $816.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.74.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

