Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $62,023,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after purchasing an additional 289,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 255,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $206.64 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $207.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average of $180.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

