Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,497 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $360.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.11. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.