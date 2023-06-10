Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,578 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

