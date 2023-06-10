Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 206,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.