Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 206,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.74. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.