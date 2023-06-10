AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $73.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 28.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $637,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 232,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AerCap by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 87,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 77.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,744,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,110,000 after buying an additional 762,199 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

