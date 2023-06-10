Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Aflac worth $234,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.1 %

AFL opened at $68.97 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.