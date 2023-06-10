Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $60,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,595,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $304.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

