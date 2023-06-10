ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.39 on Monday. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.22%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

