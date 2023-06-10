Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals ( NYSE:AAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. 3.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.