American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

