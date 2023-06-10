American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $156.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.99. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

