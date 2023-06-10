Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen stock opened at $218.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.77. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

