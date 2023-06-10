Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of AMPE opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $4.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

