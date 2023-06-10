Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche Sells 25,000 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.46 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day moving average is $178.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

