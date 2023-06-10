Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xerox Holdings Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xerox in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Xerox alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Xerox has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Xerox’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after buying an additional 637,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,126,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 340,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.