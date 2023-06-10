Analysts Set Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target at $10.67

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Altus Power Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $888.80 million, a P/E ratio of -277.61 and a beta of 0.58. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,859,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,300,849.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,859,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,300,849.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $510,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

