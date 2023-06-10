Analysts Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Price Target at $122.38

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.7 %

CHH stock opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 104.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

