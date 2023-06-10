Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $174.77

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.07. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $165.18.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.