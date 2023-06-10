Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price at $119.33

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

