Analysts Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price at $136.88

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day moving average is $122.20. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

