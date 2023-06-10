Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) PT at $15.75

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in ENI by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ENI by 54.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. ENI has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.46. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ENI will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4664 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

