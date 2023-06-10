Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $112.36

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

