Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Price Target at $85.76

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

FIS stock opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

