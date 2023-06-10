Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price at $14.78

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

