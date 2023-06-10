Analysts Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target at $6.78

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLLY. DA Davidson lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of HLLY opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Holley by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

