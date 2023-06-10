Analysts Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $5.25

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Latham Group Stock Down 3.4 %

SWIM opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $392.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline acquired 40,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Latham Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

