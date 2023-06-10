Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Price Target at $143.90

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.90.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Prologis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PLD opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average is $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.