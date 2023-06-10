Analysts Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Target Price at $148.54

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

Get Clorox alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 270.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.63. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.