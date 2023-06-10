Analysts Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) PT at $26.76

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. V.F. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $48.63.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

