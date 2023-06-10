Analyzing Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of FONAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of FONAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FONAR and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

FONAR has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.76, indicating that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FONAR and Positron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $97.59 million 1.18 $12.44 million N/A N/A Positron $730,000.00 42.94 -$2.31 million N/A N/A

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Profitability

This table compares FONAR and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 10.63% 7.97% 5.94% Positron -173.76% -559.29% -55.29%

Summary

FONAR beats Positron on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI. The Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segment offers management, administrative, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service and clerical, and non-medical personnel to medical providers through its subsidiary, Health Management Corp. of America. The company was founded by Raymond V. Damadian on July 17, 1978 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company, which engages in the provision of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. It operates through the Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals segments. It offers economical, end-to-end solutions for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

